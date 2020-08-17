fbpx

Brent Spiner Breaks Out Into Song About His Recent Acting Success After a Reassuring Online Interview

by on

Right after the great Brent Spiner (Commander Data on Star Trek: The Next Generation) concluded a slightly awkward Zoom interview about his roles in Picard and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels with Kristen of “Fan News”, he literally broke out into song. Spiner crooned and crowed about how he’s finally and deservedly back in demand.

They want me back because I’m grand and too f**ng talented, you understand. Always leave them wanting more, but let’s face I’m on kind of a whore. That’s why they’re back begging at my door…Because I’m back.

Unfortunately for Spiner, Kristen was still on the video chat as he didn’t properly exit the app.

Brent you never ended the Zoom. I was recording the whole thing I’m totally going to post it on TikTok right now.

Fellow actor Robert Picardo (The Doctor on Star Trek: Voyager) posted a hilarious but but somewhat indulgent response to Spiner’s success.

A few weeks ago, my friend and colleague Brent Spiner tweeted a hilarious musical spoof of himself that inspired me to do something in my characteristically more sophisticated manner, as an homage.


