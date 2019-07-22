Captain Jean Luc Picard Finds Terrestrial Life Trying as He Looks Upward to Put Right What Once Went Wrong

In the trailer for the upcoming Star Trek series Picard on CBS All Access, a troubled Captain Jean Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) finds that his regrets for past events weigh heavily upon him as he continues to live a terrestrial life.

When a situation warrants his attention and involvement, he once again returns to the skies to hopefully put right what once went wrong. In his quest, he encounters previous shipmates including Data (Brent Spiner), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Hugh (Jonathan Del Arco), William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), just to name a few. Picard is coming to CBS All Access in early 2020.

Star Trek: Picard features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.