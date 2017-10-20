Laughing Squid

Stylish Socks That Look Like Realistic Baked Goods

Breakfast Socks

The Fowdry is featuring a collection of stylish novelty socks that are designed to look like realistic baked goods and cakes.

Realistic enough to fool a panel of patissiers at a croissant convention, each cunningly patterned pair is hand-rolled to look just like its tasty namesake.

In fact, they’re so convincing you might want to leave a few dotted around the office, just in case a peckish colleague tries to take a bite out of one of these mouth-watering counterfeit confections. You can sock it to ‘em, give them something to chew on and then suggest they might like to take their foot out of their mouth.

Breakfast Socks

Breakfast Socks

Breakfast Socks

Breakfast Socks

Breakfast Socks

Breakfast Socks


