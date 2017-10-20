Stylish Socks That Look Like Realistic Baked Goods

The Fowdry is featuring a collection of stylish novelty socks that are designed to look like realistic baked goods and cakes.

Realistic enough to fool a panel of patissiers at a croissant convention, each cunningly patterned pair is hand-rolled to look just like its tasty namesake.

In fact, they’re so convincing you might want to leave a few dotted around the office, just in case a peckish colleague tries to take a bite out of one of these mouth-watering counterfeit confections. You can sock it to ‘em, give them something to chew on and then suggest they might like to take their foot out of their mouth.