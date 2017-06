Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Physical comedian, actor, and voice talent Jimmy Slonina has created a wonderful video where he lip syncs all three parts of the Beastie Boys‘ 1987 song “Brass Monkey.” Here is the original music video.

Who hasn’t wished for at least a sip of the Beastie Boy’s enigmatic intoxicant? RIP MCA