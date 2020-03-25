Laughing Squid

A Cleverly Designed Brass ‘Hygiene Hand’ Tool That Acts as Substitute for Human Hands on Public Surfaces

Concerned about the germs and viruses that can be spread through everyday life activities, emergency prep company StatGear Tools has created the “Hygiene Hand”. This EDC (everyday carry) tool is made of a naturally non-bacterial brass tool that’s small enough to fit on a keychain and strong enough to open doors. The tool is also cleverly designed to act as a substitute for those daily actions which would otherwise be performed by human hands.

Meet the Hygiene Hand, an EDC tool which fits on your keychain and is used to help decrease the spreading of germs while performing some of your everyday tasks. When thinking about the everyday tasks we encounter, we wanted to help “flatten the curve” by making a tool which allowed you to touch buttons, sign digital screens, and even open doors WITHOUT the use of your finger/hand touching the same surfaces as 100’s of other people! The Hygiene Hand is made from solid brass which is inherently anti-microbial, meaning viruses are unable to naturally thrive.

StagGear is raising funds through Kickstarter for this helpful tool that can ease some of the anxiety during this outbreak of Coronavirus.

As the world has been gripped by Covid-19, we wanted to use our design and manufacturing ability to come out with a solution to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus. Our world is EDC and being prepared is a core component. We wanted to do our part by doing what we do best – designing EDC tools that have real world utility.

