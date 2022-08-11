A Big Brass Horn Cover of ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ by Tears for Fears

Musician Seb Skelly performed a beautifully composed big brass horn cover of the classic Tears for Fears song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”. Like many of his previous performances, Skelly accompanied himself on trumpet, solo Horn, flugelhorn, soprano trombone, and another trumpet.
Trumpet | Solo Horn | Flugelhorn -2 octaves | Soprano Trombone -1 octave | Trumpet
Recorded with a C414 Mixed in Logic Pro
Filmed with a Fujifilm X100F Edited in Final Cut Pro
Music written in Dorico Pro 3.5
Valve oil all over me bleddy fingers
Burt’s Bees® applied liberally
Transcriptions done with my earses
via The Awesomer