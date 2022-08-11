A Big Brass Horn Cover of ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ by Tears for Fears

Musician Seb Skelly performed a beautifully composed big brass horn cover of the classic Tears for Fears song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”. Like many of his previous performances, Skelly accompanied himself on trumpet, solo Horn, flugelhorn, soprano trombone, and another trumpet.

Trumpet | Solo Horn | Flugelhorn -2 octaves | Soprano Trombone -1 octave | Trumpet

Recorded with a C414 Mixed in Logic Pro

Filmed with a Fujifilm X100F Edited in Final Cut Pro

Music written in Dorico Pro 3.5

Valve oil all over me bleddy fingers

Burt’s Bees® applied liberally

Transcriptions done with my earses

via The Awesomer

