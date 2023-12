Philadelphia Native Bradley Cooper Serves Philly Cheesesteaks to New Yorkers From a Food Truck

Philadelphia native Bradley Cooper expertly worked the grill on the Danny and Coops food truck, serving New Yorkers signature cheesesteaks from his hometown. This was all done with help from Danny DiGiampietro of Angelo’s Pizza in South Phily for a limited time.

The truck was parked at 355 Sixth Avenue at West 3rd, just steps from Washington Square Park in New York City. Each cheesesteak was $10 and all proceeds are being donated to New Yorkers in need.