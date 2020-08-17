fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Brach’s Candy Captures a Full Thanksgiving Feast in Their Sweet and Savory Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

by on

Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

Brach’s Candy has released “Turkey Dinner Candy Corn”, a mix of candy corn that tastes like cranberry sauce, ginger-glazed carrots, green beans, roasted turkey, stuffing and sweet potato pie. Like Violet Beauregarde’s multi-course chewing gum in Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, these sugar kernels capture all the flavors of a traditional Thanksgiving feast.

A full course meal presented in a unique mix of candy corn flavors. BRACH’S Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites.


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved