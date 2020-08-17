Brach’s Candy Captures a Full Thanksgiving Feast in Their Sweet and Savory Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

Brach’s Candy has released “Turkey Dinner Candy Corn”, a mix of candy corn that tastes like cranberry sauce, ginger-glazed carrots, green beans, roasted turkey, stuffing and sweet potato pie. Like Violet Beauregarde’s multi-course chewing gum in Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, these sugar kernels capture all the flavors of a traditional Thanksgiving feast.

