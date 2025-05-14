Bozo the Clown Goes Behind the Scenes at the Filming of ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ in Bavaria

TV entertainer Bozo the Clown (Larry Harmon) traveled to Bavaria, Germany in 1971 to get a behind the scenes look at the upcoming movie Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory and show his fans how a movie is made.

