Boys Are Speechless When They Come Home to Find That a Happy Puppy Has Just Joined Their Family

A pair of brothers came home from school to find a tail-wagging puppy sitting on the sofa waiting to meet them as a new family member. At first the boys were surprised, and then they were speechless. When one brother finally realized that the puppy was there to stay, he sat down on the sofa and hugged the little dog with lots of love and tears of joy streaming out of his eyes.

When dreams come true.