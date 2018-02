My boxer Prince loves our 5-month-old baby. He protects her and is faithful to her in all situations. He even tries to give her his food, and if she cries he tries to comfort her.

A really sweet and entertaining boxer named Prince hammed it up by repeatedly dancing in circles with a toy in his mouth and tickling toes in order to make a five month old baby girl laugh out loud. According to his human, Prince absolutely adores this little girl.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!