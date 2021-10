A Handy Bottle Opener Rube Goldberg Machine That Spits Out a Handful of Skittles With a Bottle Cap

Woodworker Matt Thompson of Thompson Woodworks, whose known for his wonderfully creative builds, crafted a combination bottle opener/upright Rube Goldberg machine that spits out a handful of skittles when the crown bottle cap from a soda or beer bottle completes the puzzle.

A kid friendly version of my Rube Goldberg inspired bottle opener

Here’s Thompson’s original plan for the machine – beer and peanuts.

via The Awesomer