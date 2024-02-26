The Boston Typewriter Orchestra Goes Electric For Their NPR Tiny Desk Submission ‘Selectric Funeral’

The Boston Typewriter Orchestra, a group of talented musicians who play manual typewriters as instruments, performed their original composition, “Selectric Funeral” as their submission to the NPR “Tiny Desk” concert series. This is the very first song where the group has incorporated an electric typewriter.

Today we present to you “Selectric Funeral”: our entry for this year’s Tiny Desk Contest and our first piece to include an electric typewriter. We’re hoping we won’t get the Bob Dylan treatment, but why don’t Judas have a listen and draw your own conclusions?