The Boston Typewriter Orchestra, a group of talented musicians who play manual typewriters as instruments, performed their original composition “Left Blank” as a submission for the 2023 NPR Tiny Desk Concert. According to the group, it would be a natural fit.

Here’s a new one we’re submitting to NPR Music for this year’s Tiny Desk Contest. It’s called “Left Blank.” Seeing as we *only* play desk concerts, we think we’ve got a good shot.