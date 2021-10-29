Boston Dynamics Spot Robot Brilliantly Mimics Mick Jagger in the Rolling Stones Video for ‘Start Me Up’

The Boston Dynamics Spot robot (previously) brilliantly mimicked the exaggerated moves of the inimitable Mick Jagger in the opening of the music video for 1981 The Rolling Stones hit song “Start Me Up”. As the song got going, two other Spots joined in to represent guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood as they popped in and out of view until the chorus of the song where they all joined in together.

“Spot Me Up” | The Rolling Stones & Boston Dynamics

The video was made to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the seminal Rolling Stones album Tattoo You.

40 years ago, The Rolling Stones debuted their iconic Tattoo You album. We’re helping them celebrate. ‘Start Me Up’ taken from Tattoo You 2021.