Boston Dynamics Unveils Their New Fully Electric Atlas Humanoid Robot

Boston Dynamics introduced their brand new, all-electric Atlas humanoid robot, noting its superior real-world application after learning from previous iterations.

We are unveiling the next generation of humanoid robots—a fully electric Atlas robot designed for real-world applications. The new Atlas builds on decades of research and furthers our commitment to delivering the most capable, useful mobile robots solving the toughest challenges in industry today

They also humorously demonstrated the new Atlas’ superior coordination and movement with a hilarious blooper video from Atlases of the past.

For almost a decade, Atlas has sparked our imagination, inspired the next generations of roboticists, and leapt over technical barriers in the field. Now it’s time for our hydraulic Atlas robot to kick back and relax. Take a look back at everything we’ve accomplished with the Atlas platform to date.