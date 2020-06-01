A Regal Borzoi Wolfhound With a Very Long Nose

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A regal Borzoi (Russian Wolfhound) named Eris who lives in Richmond, Virginia sports an extremely long nose that clocks in at 12.5 inches. According to her human Lily Kabourian, Eris may look untouchably elegant on the outside but she’s actually an adorable goof who loves to “strongly snuggle”, roam around aimlessly and play to her heart’s content.