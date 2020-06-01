A Regal Borzoi Wolfhound With a Very Long Nose

A regal Borzoi (Russian Wolfhound) named Eris who lives in Richmond, Virginia sports an extremely long nose that clocks in at 12.5 inches. According to her human Lily Kabourian, Eris may look untouchably elegant on the outside but she’s actually an adorable goof who loves to “strongly snuggle”, roam around aimlessly and play to her heart’s content.
Madam Eris Overbite, Queen of Snoots. …We have stoic majesty, follow immediately by nosiness, independent wandering, and then a bout of playfulness- all in 33 seconds!