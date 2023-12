Hoarking Borzoi Dog Makes TIE Fighter Sound Effects

A beautifully long-nosed Borzoi named Vladimir Poopin made hilarious, seemingly breed-specific hoarking noises that sounded just like battling TIE Fighters from Star Wars. According to his human Jacob Chattman, Vlad was auditioning for a job as a Foley artist.

Vladimir Poopin’s official application to do foley on the next Star Wars

Dogs of this breed are natural comics. Here’s another one of Chattman’s dogs.

via Born in Space