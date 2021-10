Clever Border Collie Excitedly Waits for the Ice Cream Truck to Get a Free Cone From the Driver

A very clever border collie named Luna, who lives in Belgium, heard the distinctive sound of the neighborhood ice cream truck and ran out to the sidewalk to greet it. The man driving the truck was so happy to see his canine pal that he pulled over to where she was standing and gave her a few friendly embraces and a free cone.

I get visited again by Mr. Ice cream man!

via Everlasting Blort