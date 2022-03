Diligent Border Collie Herds Ducklings to Water

A rather industrious border collie named Neal diligently herded a flock of tiny ducklings to a puddle of water where they could get a drink. The dog gently guided the ducklings by circling around them, leading them on a path where they could drench their thirst.

Here’s another border collie from the same farm herding ducks who are fully grown.

via Digg