South Australian Border Collie Group Gathers 576 Dogs Together In an Attempt to Set a World Record

The Border Collie Owners of South Australia attempted to set a world record of the largest gathering of the breed in one place at one time as captured in a photo. The previous record was 503 and the group shattered that record, bringing an amazing 576 border collies to the Willaston Football Club on Sunday, September 24, 2017.

Creator of Facebook group ‘Border-Collie Owners South-Australia’ Yvonne McGrath had a dream to have the largest number of Border Collies in a photo, and knew that she needed to beat 503, a record made at Dr Katrina Warren’s Border Collie Fun Day in 2013.

