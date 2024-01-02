Birds Try to Save Their Eggs During a Volcanic Eruption in the Darkly Comedic Animated Short ‘BOOM’

Students at École des Nouvelles Images created “BOOM”, an award-winning darkly comedic animation about a pair of birds who try to save their eggs during the eruption of a volcano in the center of their island home. All of the other birds had escaped to the water as soon as the volcano started making noise, however the couple knew that they had to save their offspring as well as themselves. This leads to some very interesting interactions between the two.

A couple of birds try to save their eggs from a volcanic eruption…Directors : Gabriel Augerai, Romain Augier, Laurie Pereira de Figueiredo, Charles Di Cicco, Yannick Jacquin

