Classic Books Adorned With Decorative Papercraft Versions of the Subject Described Within the Pages

Welsh artist Kate Kato of Kassagi Design creates really wonderful sculptures using old books and manuals and then adorning them with beautifully decorative papercraft version of the subject found within the pages. For example, The Observers Book of Birds grew a pair of feathered wings, while The Observers Book of Common Fungi sported a several varietals of mushrooms and flowers sprouted out of The Observers Book of Garden Flowers. Kato explained in her bio for her Etsy Store that she enjoys giving new life to old things.
I am drawn to the colours, shapes and textures found in nature which I explore using the materials I have collected. I enjoy bringing new life to old and rejected objects or materials rather than leaving them to waste and I am fascinated by the way their history adds to the detail and the uniqueness of each piece. You won’t always find the same material or object twice so can never reproduce the same work exactly, much like the way things are created in nature.
via Boing Boing