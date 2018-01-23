Classic Books Adorned With Decorative Papercraft Versions of the Subject Described Within the Pages

I am drawn to the colours, shapes and textures found in nature which I explore using the materials I have collected. I enjoy bringing new life to old and rejected objects or materials rather than leaving them to waste and I am fascinated by the way their history adds to the detail and the uniqueness of each piece. You won’t always find the same material or object twice so can never reproduce the same work exactly, much like the way things are created in nature.

