Matt Caron of Nerdist quite cleverly edited footage from The Book of Boba Fett to make it seem less like a Star Wars adventure series and more like a sitcom from the 1990s. The fierce characters all remain the same but the context gives them a softer edge, much like the family of Full House.

The once ruthless bounty hunter (according to what the back of vintage toy packaging told us) turned out to be a cuddly not-so-bad guy after all. …