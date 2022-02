‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Reimagined as a 1985 TV Show

Auralnauts have cleverly reimagined the Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett as an hour-long television action series from 1985.

Lucasfilm Ltd is eager to follow up on Caravan of Courage and expand the Star Wars cinematic universe. Contains spoilers.

The timing of this reimagination puts the series at two years after the 1983 release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

It’s 1985. Return of the Jedi released in theaters two years prior.