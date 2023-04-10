Boiling Water In a Paper Cup Over Open Flame

The avid outdoorsman behind woodsboundoutdoors demonstrated how a paper cup is incredibly useful for boiling water over an open flame, despite its high flammability factor. The water in the cup absorbs the heat before the cup can ignite. This a helpful hack for survival.

If you take your cup and fill it up with water like from this questionable water source, put it on the fire leave it there for a few minutes, you’ll get a boil. Good to know because you never know what you might be able to find in a survival situation

via Today Years Old