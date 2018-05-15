Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Rami Malek Captures the Creative Vitality of Freddie Mercury in the Trailer for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

by at on

As previewed in September 2017, the trailer for the highly anticipated biopic Bohemian Rhapsody features actor Rami Malek who fully captures and embodies the vital, remarkable and creative spirit of Freddie Mercury whose voice in concert with the incredible talent of the other members of Queen, made the band as legendary as they are. The band is portrayed with Gwilym Lee as guitarist Brian May, Ben Hardy as drummer Roger Taylor and Joseph Mazzello as bass player John Beacon.

The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music.

According to Dr. Brian May, this film is not solely about the band.

This is a film about Freddie. Yes, Queen was a massive part of his life, but the film is a portrait of Freddie as a human being.

The film is set for release on November 2, 2018.


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP