Bob Odenkirk Plays a Lassie-Like Charles Manson in a Hilarious Skit From the Ben Stiller Show in 1992

In a 1992 skit from The Ben Stiller Show, actor Bob Odenkirk of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul portrayed the now late Charles Manson as a Lassie-like companion to a young boy named Timmy. When Timmy was bitten by a snake when he reached under a rock, he sent Manson back to the house to carry an urgent message to the Timmy’s parents. Communicating as best he could, the Timmy’s parents finally understood and got to Timmy just in the nick of time.

Ben Stiller Show – 1992 – Charles Manson (Played by Bob Odenkirk from Breaking Bad) is treated like a household pet in this Lassie parody.

Here are some hilarious outtakes taken from the same episode.

Odenkirk also did a hilarious parody advice column entitled “Ask Manson” for The Ben Stiller Show.

On a related note, Odenkirk’s Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston shared his very personal reaction to the death of Manson on November 19, 2017.

Hearing Charles Manson is dead, I shuddered. I was within his grasp just one year before he committed brutal murder in 1969. Luck was with me when a cousin and I went horseback riding at the Span Ranch, and saw the little man with crazy eyes whom the other hippies called Charlie. — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) November 20, 2017

via reddit