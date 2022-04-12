A Nifty Boat With Robotic Legs That Walks Itself Ashore

Hard Drive Marine of Bellingham, Washington created a nifty boat with robotic legs that can walk itself ashore onto land from the water and then back into the water from land. According to the company, this feature assists with easy loading and unloading onto shore, particularly in choppy waters.

Our unique line of vessels, designed as working service boats, eliminates the need for docking and ferrying on rugged, remote coastlines. …This design works for loading and unloading but stops the boat from running and performing well at any speed when water conditions are choppy or rough.

Here are some other models of boats by Hard Drive Marine with the same feature

