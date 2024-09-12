BMX Freestyle Bicyclist Performs the World’s First Bike Flips While Riding on Top of a Moving Train

Dawid Godziek, an award-winning Polish freestyle BMX bicyclist and Red Bull athlete, performed an incredible series of bike tricks and flips on a course he built with his brother that sits on top of a moving train they called “The Red Bull Express”. Godziek practiced this amazing feat several times before finally making a perfect landing. This was the first time anyone else had attempted such a thing.

Not content with being the first person to ride a bike on a moving train and jump between carriages, Dawid Godziek wanted to throw down some world first mountain bike tricks as well. With his brother Szymon he built a special MTB course on top of 10 freight trucks and tested it out before hitching the carriages to a moving locomotive