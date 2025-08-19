Blondie Performs Their Hit Song ‘Heart of Glass’ on The Midnight Special in 1979

Blondie performed a live version of their hit song “Heart of Glass” while appearing on the late-night musical variety series The Midnight Special on October 5, 1979. Singer Debbie Harry, who was clad in a really cool blue satin romper with a matching headband, shared an important and timely message with the audience.

The use of nuclear power is merely a symptom of our troubled times. It is time for all Americans to take control of their own lives and stop being pushed around and poisoned. The race for nuclear superiority can only end with the destruction of civilization.

Blondie also played “Dreaming” during the same show.