Stunning Footage of Rain ‘Bleeding’ Onto a Red Sand Beach Island Off the Coast of Iran

Hormuz Island (Rainbow Island), off the coast of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, has a beach with incredible red sand, which is due to high amounts of iron ochre and other minerals left by a volcanic eruption many, many years ago. When it rains, the sparsely inhabited island looks like it’s bleeding into the sea.

(translated) The start of the heavy rain of the famous Red Beach of Hormoz

