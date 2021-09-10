An Animated Music Video Featuring a Kaleidoscope of Banknotes From Different Countries Over the Years

Designer Lachlan Turczan created a wonderfully kaleidoscopic animation that features a variety of banknotes from different countries over the years to accompany the Blake Mills song “Money Is The One True God”. Turczan utilized machine learning to not only smooth out the details but also create the intricate animation of the currency.

I made hi-resolution scans of banknotes from 23 countries ranging from the 1800s to the modern-day. Machine learning was used to further enhance these scans so that I could zoom in on the intricacies of the engravings. Using replacement animation techniques, the guilloché patterns wash over the viewer in a barrage of linework and geometry. …The project culminates with the collective eyes of all world leaders staring back at the audience.

via Vimeo Staff Picks