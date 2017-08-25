Laughing Squid

A Blade Runner M2019 Blaster Water Pistol

Adam Savage of Tested loves the M2019 Blaster carried by Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) in the original Blade Runner film and has even created his own beautiful replica. On an episode of Inside Adam Savage’s Cave, he revealed that the Elfin Knights Project in Japan created a water gun version of the iconic pistol.

Adam shows us his newest Blade Runner blaster replica–and one that only costs $30. This model by Elfin Knights is actually a water pistol, and an impressively modeled one at that! Replica prop builders and cosplayers have already started modifying this toy to give it some heft and realistic paint finishes. And of course, Adam has to test its water blasting capability!

