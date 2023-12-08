Yule Log of Black Seed Bagels Baking on an Open Fire

Black Seed Bagels in New York City created a wonderful yule log video featuring several pallets of their tasty bagels baking next to an open fire.

bagels baking on an open fire…

While this is not the traditional method of making New York bagels, the visual is nonetheless quite delectable. According to their website, Black Seed uses techniques from both New York and Montreal.

Black Seed’s signature bagel recipe, a New York-style bagel made with some baking techniques borrowed from Montreal. …Black Seed’s artisan bagels start with a naturally leavened, fermented, glutinous dough. They are then boiled in water with honey added for a touch of sweetness. Our bakers fire each batch of bagels by hand in a wood-burning oven.