Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Sweet Wood-Fired Bagels of Montreal Versus the Chewy Boiled Bagels of New York City

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Great Big Story traveled between Montréal, Quebec and New York City, both renowned for their bagels, to find out how two separate shops in each city prepare their own version of the hole-y roll. They started off in Montréal at St-Viateur Bagel Shop, where proprietor Robert Morena explained that they hand roll every bagel, boil them in honey water, roll them in seeds and bake in a wood fired oven. Back in New York, Darin Dolfi who is the operations manager at H & H Midtown East, explained that some bagels were machine cut and some were hand rolled, but the process is labor intensive – taking 24 hours of proofing and boiling before the bagels can even be baked. In the end, the recipes are too different to really make a true comparison, but to each their own.

If you’re more of a sweet and doughy do-it-yourself bagel maker Montréal is for you. But if you prefer the toasted bagel with everything on it you’ve got to come to New York.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP