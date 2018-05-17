Laughing Squid

How the Incredible Visual Effects in Black Panther Brought the Superhero Film to Life

Black Panther's Visual Effects

WIRED met with Daryl Sawchuk, an animation supervisor at Method Studios, to go behind the scenes and look at how the incredible visual effects in Black Panther brought the superhero film to life.

Making the characters fully digital gave the filmmakers the opportunity to tweak and update the costumes. It also allowed them to enhance some of the choreography in the fight scenes, making Black Panther an even better warrior than he already is. “These guys are superheroes,” says Sawchuk. “They’re meant to be performing actions that are bigger and broader than what we’re capable of.” (read more)


