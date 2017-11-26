A Little Girl Briefly Disappears in a Creepy Trailer for ‘Arkangel’ Episode of the 4th Season of ‘Black Mirror’

In the rather unsettling preview of “Arkangel” from the fourth season of Black Mirror, a little girl gave her mother a big scare when she briefly disappeared from a park and reappeared shortly afterwards. After a rather frightening encounter with a backyard dog, both mother and daughter find themselves in a sterile laboratory where the girl receives an ominous injection.
The key to good parenting.
The key to good parenting. pic.twitter.com/J97Ij0u9jc
— Black Mirror (@blackmirror) November 24, 2017
Back to black. pic.twitter.com/nc4cMA2ryp
— Black Mirror (@blackmirror) August 25, 2017