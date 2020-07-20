Black Is Beautiful Imperial Stout, A Worldwide Brewing Collaboration to Bring Awareness to Racial Inequality

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Black Is Beautiful is a tasty Imperial Stout created by Weathered Souls Brewing in San Antonio, Texas and shared with brewers throughout the world to make the recipe in their own way at their own facilities. The idea behind this collaborative effort is to raise awareness about racial inequality and issues faced by people of color on a daily basis. Many of the funds raised will go to the Know Your Rights Camp.

The Black is Beautiful initiative is a collaborative effort amongst the brewing community and its customers, in an attempt to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily. Our mission is to bridge the gap that’s been around for ages and provide a platform to show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color.

The label itself reflects the nature of the brew itself.

It was designed to be a moderately high abv. stout to showcase the different shades of black.

Over 1,000 brewers around the world have participated in this wonderful collaboration.