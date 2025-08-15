Black Cat Who Was Found Under a Bus Learns to Skateboard With His Woodworking Human

An adorable black cat named Grizzly, who was found as a tiny kitten under a parked bus by Justin LaRose, quickly learned how to ride a skateboard around LaRose’s woodworking shop in Long Beach, California.

He got real comfortable with being on the skateboards. He would just be sitting on them and chilling and I’d roll him back and forth. And now he legitimately he loves it. You can hear him start purring when it comes out. It’s amazing.

LaRose said that he’d always wanted a black cat, and Grizzly turned out to be the perfect shop cat.

I was just going out to the dumpster and I saw this little kitten underneath of a bus. I heard his little meow, you know. I dipped under it. He just came out. …I love cats. I’ve always wanted a black cat He just attached to me real quick. He let me carry him right off the bat. So, I carried him into the shop and he just started crawling all over me and it was the best thing in the whole world.

Grizzly not only rides with LaRose, but he also keeps LaRose company during the day, no matter how noisy it gets.

I make sure my shop’s all very well protected and he like hangs out with me. That’s the cool thing. He’s not phased by the noises in the shop. He’s not scared by anything. I’ll be working and if I’m doing something that’s nice and chill, he’s right there with me. If I have to peel grip tape on skateboards, he’s right there with me.



The Skateboard Is a Special Treat for Grizzly