A watchful rhinoceros at a zoo in the Czech Republic kept a careful eye on a very friendly, sociable black cat rubbed up against her baby inside their enclosure. The concerned mum needn’t have worried as the little feline was just trying to make friends with the calf. The cat even gave her a little rub as if to assure her that everything was okay.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!