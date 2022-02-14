A Creative Mashup of Black and White Film Posters Featuring 1980s Post-Punk Performers

The Post-Punk Black & White Cult Classics by the incredibly talented artist Butcher Billy creatively combines the design of classic film posters with performers from post-punk bands of the 1980s and lyrics from their songs.

This is my latest art series project in which I mash up black and white cult movie classics from celebrated directors with post-punk bands, singers and songs from the 80’s that may or may not have taken inspiration from them.

Examples include Robert Smith of The Cure on the poster for David Lynch‘s Eraserhead with lyrics to “Friday I’m In Love”, Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode on the poster for the Charlie Chaplin film The Tramp with lyrics from “Enjoy the Silence”, and Debbie Harry of Blondie and Peter Murphy of Bauhaus on the poster for the Bela Lugosi film Dracula with a quote by Bram Stoker lettered below.