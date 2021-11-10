A Bizarre Homemade Instrument That Combines a Fishing Reel With a Single Fishing Line String Guitar

The very talented musician Vinheteiro searched through his cupboards to find the right material to build a bizarre musical instrument using a fishing reel, some tape, and some fishing line to string a guitar. He also taped a handle made from his TV stand onto his instrument. Vinheteiro then played a very mournful tune by turning the reel and playing the single-string guitar at the same time. Although he calls it a guitar, it really is more like a Hurdy-Gurdy.

I created a new musical instrument by crossing a fishing reel with a guitar. I will call it the Fishing Guitar.