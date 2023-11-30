Gorgeous 5K 360° VR Footage of Bison Sauntering Down a Snowy Trail in Yellowstone Park

Wildlife Protection Solutions captured absolutely gorgeous 5K 360° VR footage of a small herd of American bison sauntering down a trail in Yellowstone National Park with their feet satisfyingly crunching through the snow. The beautiful beasts were very deliberate in their movements with one or more stopping to check out (and fog up) the camera in their path while others used their massive heads to clear away snow.

American bison jaunt along a snow-packed roadway in Yellowstone National Park. These bison also use their massive heads to plow away the snow that covers the grasses they need to survive the winter.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk