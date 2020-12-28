Laughing Squid

Wonderfully Calming Slow Motion Footage of Birds Eating From a Photographer’s Outstretched Hand

Photographer Jocelyn Anderson captures absolutely wonderful slow-motion footage of small birds eating from her hand. Each bird approaches her outstretched hand differently, several take a nut or a seed before flying away, others remain a bit longer while some stop without taking anything. Each of these short films is beautiful and calming in its own way.

I often visit a park that has birds that have been hand-fed for years. Since the birds are quite friendly, all I need to do is show up with some peanuts and sunflower seeds. Often smaller birds move too quickly for the human eye to catch the details of their movements. I use my iPhone 11 to record their flight and their antics while they select their snacks of choice. These birds are small but have big personalities!


