A Curious Black Bird Peers Into a Remote Camera, Photobombing a San Francisco Weather Report

Was a little speechless when this guy flew into the picture. Big thanks to this bird for adding some character to the forecast pic.twitter.com/KcgTXqCs87

I might need a little more time for this weather segment just because we have a little visitor …I mean that’s a little short lived visit but interesting.

A very curious black bird, perhaps a crow or raven , peered into a weather camera and hilariously photobombed a KTVU San Francisco weather report. Meteorologist Mark Tamayo was so amused by this aviary visitor, that he asked for more time to complete his segment.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!