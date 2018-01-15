A Curious Black Bird Peers Into a Remote Camera, Photobombing a San Francisco Weather Report

A very curious black bird, perhaps a crow or raven, peered into a weather camera and hilariously photobombed a KTVU San Francisco weather report. Meteorologist Mark Tamayo was so amused by this aviary visitor, that he asked for more time to complete his segment.
I might need a little more time for this weather segment just because we have a little visitor …I mean that’s a little short lived visit but interesting.
Was a little speechless when this guy flew into the picture. Big thanks to this bird for adding some character to the forecast pic.twitter.com/KcgTXqCs87
— Mark Tamayo (@MarkTamayoKTVU) January 12, 2018