Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

James Vreeland, a really creative animal lover in Oak Park, Michigan, built an absolutely adorable alfresco restaurant in his front yard for the birds, squirrels, and other small animals around the neighborhood. This tiny fenced-in restaurant features elegant picnic tables, squirrel statues, and a maitre d’ stand. Vreeland also created a wonderfully varied menu, presented at the entrance as a pre-fixe meal.