Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Biophysicist Scientifically Analyzes ‘Rick and Morty’

by at on

In a methodical episode of the BuzzFeed series Professionals React, biophysicist James Bodecker of the Dornsife School at the University of Southern California scientifically analyzes several different plotlines from Rick and Morty. Among those subjects Boedicker addresses are multiverses, wormholes, the Big Bang theory and carbon-based life forms. Boedicker also mentions that he’s a big fan of the show and has seen almost every episode of the series.

I’m actually a big fan of ‘Rick and Morty’….they really dive into somewhat accurate kind of science or I mean maybe it’s slightly on the edge of science fiction, but it’s certainly the modern topics that the real physicists are grappling with when they go to work. Who knows? I mean maybe …one of these guys doing string theory calculations. Maybe the key insight is really in one of these ‘Rick and Morty’ episodes that will really tie something together that we don’t fully understand yet

.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP