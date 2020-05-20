Hypnotic Footage Captured by ROV SuBastian of the Stunning Biodiversity in Australia’s Ningaloo Canyons

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While exploring off the coast of Western Australian, the ROV SuBastian captured absolutely hypnotic footage of the incredibly diverse array of deep-sea creatures that live in and around the Ningaloo Canyons, a vast area of seafloor that had otherwise been previously unexplored.

“Just Stunning” – sometimes the shortest description can carry the most weight. The Ningaloo Canyons expedition revealed amazing life in never-before-seen locations.

These exploratory missions and resulting footage will help researchers identify and categorize species that otherwise would never be known.

Very few deep sea areas both in and outside of Australia have been well-sampled over large spatial and temporal scales, and a large number of species still remain undiscovered and unnamed. The team will complement ROV surveys using environmental genetics (eDNA), as well as expanding mapping in the region.

via Nag on the Lake