Making Biodegradable Plates and Bowls Out of Leaves

A short but informative video essay by Insider goes inside Vistaraku, a company in Hyderabad, India that makes biodegradable disposable plates and bowls out of leaves from the Palash Tree (Butea monosperma). The leaves have natural antiseptic qualities that make them a perfect food grade material. The company also employs local women from various nearby towns.

The leaves have natural antibacterial and antiseptic properties, which make eating from them a sustainable and healthy option. Madhavi and Venu Vippulancha started Vistaraku out of their love for nature. Each of the plates and bowls are made by women from Siddipet, Hyderabad, and Thimmareddypally

The company was started by Madhavi Vippulanchachi and Venu Vippulanchachi. The couple each quit their high tech jobs in Silicon Valley and moved to India. After battling breast cancer, Madhavi wanted to live more naturally. Thus the idea for Vistaraku was born.